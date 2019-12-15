Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Patricia Waldorf


1939 - 2019
Patricia Waldorf Obituary
WALDORF, Patricia Lee 80, of St. Petersburg, FL was promoted to Glory December 1, 2019. She peacefully joined our Heavenly Father in the early morning of December 1, 2019. Formerly known as Patricia Ann Fisher, born July 14, 1939 in Pennsylvania she moved to St. Petersburg, FL in the early 1950s. In high school she began modeling and, in 1955 she was crowned Junior Sunshine Festival Queen, followed by St. Petersburg Shriner's Princess. She worked at Morris Florist after school. Patricia married Robert E. Lee Jr. in 1957. In 1958, Patricia's entrepreneurship began. She opened the Patricia Lee Modeling Academy. This was one of the many successful accomplishments yet to come in her life. Patricia had three wonderful children. She went on to become a very successful RE Agent in the Washington DC area, followed by opening an accounting and taxation practice, bed and breakfast in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, house restorations in DC, Virginia, Florida, and Germany. Patricia's joys were her family, travel, cooking, opera, culture, languages. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, friend, teacher. Patricia "Mom" will be dearly missed. She is survived by family in St Petersburg, FL and Fort Mill, SC. "Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him." 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 NIV Private Services will be held at Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Suncoast Hospice. https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/ Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
