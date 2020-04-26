Patricia Weston

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Weston.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Obituary
Send Flowers

WESTON, Patricia D. 85, of Tampa passed away April 3, 2020 after a long illness. Patricia is survived by her stepdaughter, Janet (Pete) Enwall; grandchildren, Stacy (Bo) Thomas and Christian (Leslie) Enwall; three great-grand-children; nephew, Steven Setliff. Her husband of 55 years, Howard, predeceased her in January. She was fortunate to have caring dedicated caregivers. Pat loved to laugh, travel and experience new adventures. She will be deeply missed. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details