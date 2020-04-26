WESTON, Patricia D. 85, of Tampa passed away April 3, 2020 after a long illness. Patricia is survived by her stepdaughter, Janet (Pete) Enwall; grandchildren, Stacy (Bo) Thomas and Christian (Leslie) Enwall; three great-grand-children; nephew, Steven Setliff. Her husband of 55 years, Howard, predeceased her in January. She was fortunate to have caring dedicated caregivers. Pat loved to laugh, travel and experience new adventures. She will be deeply missed. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020