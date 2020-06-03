WHITING, Patricia Anne 69, of Tampa, passed away May 28, 2020. Patricia was born and raised in Charlestown, MA, at the foot of Bunker Hill. After high school she graduated from the New England School of Art in Boston. She married Bruce R. Whiting in 1973 and moved to Tampa, FL, in 1980. She had two sons, Gareth and Evan, and was a very loving wife and mother. She was active in church and charity work even during a 15 year battle with cancer. She had many friends and many cats. Her last words were, "I want a cat," and one will soon be delivered to her at her new home. Arrangements entrusted to Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood Chapel. Online guestbook at: www.blountcurrycarrollwood.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.