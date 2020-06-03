Patricia WHITING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITING, Patricia Anne 69, of Tampa, passed away May 28, 2020. Patricia was born and raised in Charlestown, MA, at the foot of Bunker Hill. After high school she graduated from the New England School of Art in Boston. She married Bruce R. Whiting in 1973 and moved to Tampa, FL, in 1980. She had two sons, Gareth and Evan, and was a very loving wife and mother. She was active in church and charity work even during a 15 year battle with cancer. She had many friends and many cats. Her last words were, "I want a cat," and one will soon be delivered to her at her new home. Arrangements entrusted to Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood Chapel. Online guestbook at: www.blountcurrycarrollwood.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved