Patricia WILKERSON

WILKERSON, Patricia 87, died in Tampa, FL on August 12,2020. She was born in Concord NH. At 22 she was a nurse in Portsmouth NH when she met the love of her life Fred, who was stationed there in the Marines. They moved down to Florida together and had three children, Rick, Mark and Lisa. Pat worked to support the family while Fred completed his degree at UF. In the late 1960's she was Chief X-ray tech at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. Fred and Pat were fortunate to find a wonderful lifelong community of friends in Brandon and were members of Holy Innocents Church in Valrico where she sang in the choir. They were together for 35 years until Fred's death. She was an avid traveler, dancer, bridge player and foodie. She loved her family and would bribe her kids with delicious food if they strayed too long away. Her longtime volunteer work for Meals on Wheels was one of many that demonstrated her compassion and kindness. She was beautiful, smart, funny, warm and strong and she did not go gently into that good night. She battled vascular dementia as best she could for nine years, she held her dignity, humor and dazzling smile to the end. We must find a cure, no one deserves this, especially Pat. We want to thank the Atrium Gardens staff for their exceptional care of Pat for the past six years. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred; her son, Rick and his partner Dennis. She is survived by her brother, Mark and his wife Jen; daughter, Lisa and her wife, Rosa; her son, Mark and his partner, Denise; as well as other extended family. Celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Suggested donations in her name can be made to Holy Innocents Church, St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation or USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Institute.



