Patricia Williams

WILLIAMS, Patricia Folsom passed away peacefully June 27, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J.H. Williams Jr. She is survived by her three children, Brenda Ketchey (Charlie), J. Hulon Williams III (Joan), and Cathy Madden (Jim). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Ketchey, Tricia Shuler, Rosemary Anderson, J.H. Williams IV, Lindsey Debevoise, Lucy Bowers; and two step grandchildren, Kaley Grant, Chase Madden and twelve great-grandchildren. "Patty" was born September 12, 1926 in Tampa, Florida to Claire and Frank Folsom. Raised in Tampa, she graduated from Plant High School in 1944. She attended Florida State College for Women where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She returned to Tampa and married her husband J.H. Williams Jr. in 1946. She was involved in many activities but most of her energy was centered around her children. She volunteered at Tampa General Hospital for a number of years as a "pink lady". She was also active in the Junior League of Tampa, the H.B. Plant Museum Society, the Chiselers, and the Kappa Delta Sorority Alumnae Association. Patty was a member of Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, the Tampa Yacht and Country Club, and Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. Patty loved people. She loved traveling, playing tennis and bridge with her friends but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her ever-growing family. Patty will be buried at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park next to her husband and father. A private family service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made to Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, Mary Lee's House, or a charity of your choice
. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Lifepath Hospice as well as her devoted caregivers, Sharon Hernandez, Delia Coleman, Mildred Lynn, Alanda Mitchell, and Sonya Williams. Please visit Patty's online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com