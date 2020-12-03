1/1
Patrick D'AUGUSTINO
D'AUGUSTINO, Patrick Anthony 62, of Harrisville, Michigan, passed away on November 26, 2020. Pat was born in Tarpon Springs, Florida and graduated from Tarpon Springs High School, Class of 1977. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tracy; son, Michael (Aline) D'Augustino; daughters, Kelly (Greg) Alexander; Kimberly (Doug) D'Augustino; and granddaughter, Reagan Alexander. He was predeceased by his parents, Patrick "Tucker" and Adel "Candy"; and two sisters. Pat retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2003 after serving for 22 years as a Boom Operator on the KC-135. Pat will not be receiving the Viking funeral he requested, it's illegal. He will instead be laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EOD Warrior Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
