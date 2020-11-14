ELLIOTT, Patrick Kelly was born April 5, 1982 and, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Pat Elliot; and his brother, Jim. In his life he achieved his goals of becoming a lawyer and web designer. He graduated as cum laude from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School. He is survived by a loving family that includes his children, Ryan, Eli and, Ashley; his big sister, Pam; and her children, Rebecca, Matthew and, Jason; also Tracey; and her children, Johnny, Todd and Adam; along with many great-nieces and nephews. He will be loved, missed and, never forgotten.



