Patrick FLOWERS

FLOWERS, Patrick Reade, 71, passed June 17, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Ashley; brother, Michael; sister, Nancy; and grandsons, Clayton, Carter, and Freddie. Pat was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 9, 1949 to Jack and Helen Flowers, and grew up in Tampa, Florida, where he was a professional drummer and restaurateur. He served in the U.S. Navy and spent a year in combat in Vietnam. The family moved to Baraboo, Wisconsin in 1993, where he worked in the cable television industry, retiring after 24 years. He was fond of the outdoors and was an avid camper, fisherman, and hunter, and continued to play drums at home. The memorial ceremony will be private. Baldwin Funeral Services, 608-356-4656.



