Patrick MASON
1942 - 2020
MASON, Patrick Eugene "Pat" died peacefully and way to soon September 14, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and great friend to many. He was born in Laharpe, Illinois, July 18, 1942, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Mason. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, T.A. Patrick spent high school years in Germany, and later moved to Florida to graduate with the first charter class at USF and went on to start several small businesses. He is survived by son, Shane and wife, Robyn; grandchildren, Zach, Zane; sister, Suzy; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed. No memorial service planned at this time.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
