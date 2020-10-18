McCALLUM DVM, Dr. Patrick P. Jr. passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born May 29, 1941 to Florence and Preston McCallum in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up loving sports and the outdoors, playing football at West Fulton High School in Atlanta. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force and served for the next four years at MacDill Air Force base, Tampa, FL and then Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada. He served as an Air Force policeman at MacDill and trained his canine partner, Shadow to patrol with him. It was there that he met his wife Eleanor and decided on a career in veterinary medicine. After the Air Force, he attended the University of Georgia veterinary school, graduating at the top of his class. After graduating, Pat joined with fellow Georgia alumnus Dr L.P. Murphy, back in Tampa where he would continue practice for the next 30 years until retiring. He was very involved with several veterinary societies, sang in the choir at Bayshore Baptist church, and enjoyed time on the lake at his home with Eleanor and their son Sean in Carrollwood. After retiring, Pat and Eleanor moved briefly to Palm Harbor, FL, and then Salem, SC to be near family and grandchildren. Later, he and Eleanor moved back to their dream retirement location, Sarasota, FL. They had honeymooned there at Lido Key, and always wanted to come back. He forever enjoyed his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and all the beautiful things to see and do in Sarasota. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; son, Sean; sisters, Nona and Sandra and brother, Vic as well as grandchildren, Wyatt, Madeline, Logan, and Delaney. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations in Pat's memory sent to the Church of the Palms Food Pantry, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL, 34239, (941)924-1323, www.churchofthepals.org
