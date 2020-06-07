Patrick McDUFFIE
McDUFFIE, Patrick Boykin Jr. 38, of Tampa, passed away May 19, 2020, peacefully at home with his family at the bedside. He fought a long hard battle with cancer, but the Lord finally called him Home and he got his angel wings. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Colding; stepfather, Tom Colding; father, Patrick McDuffie; stepmother, Susan McDuffie; grandmother, Una Lou Batton; two sisters, Wendy and Whitney and one brother, Thomas W. III. Patrick graduated from Temple Heights Christian School. He worked for Publix Super Market for 19 years. He was an avid sports card collector and sports fan. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
