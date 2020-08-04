Patrick NAILOS

NAILOS, Patrick John "Pat" 73, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a long and courageous battle with cancer on July 25, 2020. Pat was born November 10, 1946, in Rochester, New York to James Charles and Myra Jane (Robinson) Nailos. Pat proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his discharge from the Army in 1976, Pat met the love of his life, Patricia Diane Showatler "Diane", and they married in 1978. Following career opportunities, Pat and Diane moved to Tarpon Springs, FL where they lived for 37 years. After a career in clock repair, Pat sought employment in wastewater management with the City of Oldsmar, where he worked as the chief operator as the wastewater treatment plant. Pat retired from the City of Oldsmar in 2009. After retirement, Pat and Diane followed their dreams and bought a beachfront condominium on Sand Key, Florida. Pat was a fun-loving friend to all, with a gentle spirit and kind heart. He could fix almost anything and spent many weekends helping his kids with their "to-do lists". He enjoyed the outdoors as evidenced by his love of kayaking, boating, camping, hiking, and exploring with his constant companion and best friend, Diane. On Sundays, he was happiest on his couch watching his beloved Buccaneers play. Pat loved his grandchildren dearly and was always up for anything as long as the grandkids were having fun. Pat was predeceased in life by his mother, Myra Jane Nailos (Robinson); and father, James Charles Nailos. He is survived in life by his wife of 44 wonderful years, Diane Nailos (Showalter); his brother, Thomas Nailos (Sandy) of Furlong, PA; his sons, Michael John Irwin of Atlanta, GA, and Heath Nailos (Kristin) of Clermont, FL; was a proud Pop Pop to his five beautiful grandchildren, Margaret Anne Nailos Irwin and Holly Elizabeth Edelen Irwin of Atlanta, GA, and Mackenzie Lee Nailos, Heath Nailos, Jr., and Kendall Elyse Nailos of Clermont, Fl; his nephew, James Nailos (Shannon) of Chicago, IL. Pat will be dearly missed by all and remembered with great fondness. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to the American Kidney Foundation.



