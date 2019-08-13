Guest Book View Sign Service Information MICHELS-LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME 5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD New Port Richey , FL 34652 (727)-845-1957 Send Flowers Obituary

O'BRIEN, Patrick Dennis age 57, passed away on August 8, 2019. Born on July 26, 1962 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, he relocated to Tampa at age 8. A graduate of King High, class of 1980, he married his high school sweetheart, Tammy Lathery in November 1986. A life-long baseball fanatic, Patrick kept abreast of MLB player stats and loved fantasy baseball leagues. He was a life-long Pittsburgh Pirates fan who adopted the Tampa Bay Rays over time. He will be remembered by his impish, good hearted nature and generous spirit. He is survived by his parents, Paul O'Brien Sr. (of New Port Richey) and Barbara and Phillip Orelli (Clearwater); sons, Jason O'Brien (Miami) and Matthew O'Brien (Tampa); and siblings, Audrey Nelson (William), Paul O'Brien, Jr. (Stacy), Meg O'Brien, and Michael O'Brien. Also surviving are three aunts, Judy Bilbrey (Thomas Brink), Ruth Molnar, and Ellen O'Brien; two nephews, Brien Nelson (Courtney) and Michael O'Brien Jr.; and two nieces, Jessica Nelson and Megan O'Brien. A memorial service will be held at 5 pm, Thursday, August 15 at Northwest Community Church, 14913 Hutchinson Road, Tampa, Florida 33625. In lieu of flowers, please consider a check only donation to the Little League District 6 (16306 Calidonia Lane, Tampa, Florida 33624) to sponsor a local 2020 All Star Tournament in memory of Patrick Dennis O'Brien.

