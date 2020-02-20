Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Masonic Tarpon Springs
26 N. Ring Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL
PALMER, Patrick C. 79, of Tarpon Springs, passed away February 3, 2020 at the Masonic Home of Florida, St Petersburg. He is survived by his brother, Philip (Brenda) Palmer; sister-in-law, Jean Carey; nieces, Rhonda Kins, Nancy Spooner, Derenda Van Den Bogaert; nephew, Nathan Palmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Beatrice Palmer; sister, Joan Cox; and beloved wife of 53 years, Brenda Palmer. Pat was a proud Navy veteran. He worked for Martha White, Eastern Airlines, Dept. of Veterans Affairs, and retired as a professor. He loved to read and was a talented writer. Memorial Service, Saturday, February 22 , 2020 at Masonic Tarpon Springs at 11 am. (26 N. Ring Ave, Tarpon Springs). Dobies FH/Holiday
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020
