PALMER, Patrick C. 79, of Tarpon Springs, passed away February 3, 2020 at the Masonic Home of Florida, St Petersburg. He is survived by his brother, Philip (Brenda) Palmer; sister-in-law, Jean Carey; nieces, Rhonda Kins, Nancy Spooner, Derenda Van Den Bogaert; nephew, Nathan Palmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Beatrice Palmer; sister, Joan Cox; and beloved wife of 53 years, Brenda Palmer. Pat was a proud Navy veteran. He worked for Martha White, Eastern Airlines, Dept. of Veterans Affairs, and retired as a professor. He loved to read and was a talented writer. Memorial Service, Saturday, February 22 , 2020 at Masonic Tarpon Springs at 11 am. (26 N. Ring Ave, Tarpon Springs). Dobies FH/Holiday
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020