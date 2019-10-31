PARSONS, Patrick H. "Uncle Doody," of Tampa, Florida, passed away October 27, 2019. Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia; his brothers, Winard (Rose Ann), Joseph (Dee), Michael; his sister, Margaret (Kermit); his daughters, Patricia (Charlie), Teresa (Art); stepsons, Rick (Melissa) and Scott (Alicia); and 10 grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Patrick Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr. Tampa. Please view and sign our online guest book at: www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019