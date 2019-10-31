Patrick Parsons

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Parsons.
Service Information
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL
33635
(813)-814-4444
Obituary
Send Flowers

PARSONS, Patrick H. "Uncle Doody," of Tampa, Florida, passed away October 27, 2019. Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia; his brothers, Winard (Rose Ann), Joseph (Dee), Michael; his sister, Margaret (Kermit); his daughters, Patricia (Charlie), Teresa (Art); stepsons, Rick (Melissa) and Scott (Alicia); and 10 grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Patrick Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr. Tampa. Please view and sign our online guest book at: www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.