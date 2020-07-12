1/1
Patrick Pearl
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PEARL, Patrick M. 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away June 8, 2020. Mr. Pearl was born on March 12, 1966. He graduated from Gibbs High School in 1984 and went on to become not only an amazing father but also an amazing ICU nurse from 1994 to 2012. He was an avid Florida State Football fan and enjoyed going to Sebring for the races yearly with his father and later also accompanied by his wife, Jennifer. He was fun loving, strong, protective, smart and creative man. Patrick will be dearly missed by his father, Donald Pearl; wife, Jennifer Pearl; children, Ashley Nichols, Heather Rodocker, Haley Acker, Christina Ralston and Robert Ralston Jr.; 10 grandchildren, Aidan, Ivalis, Sirius, Scarlett, Jaxson, Olivia, Joseph, Dylan, Odin and Saoirse. A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, June 28 at this home. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved