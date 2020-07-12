PEARL, Patrick M. 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away June 8, 2020. Mr. Pearl was born on March 12, 1966. He graduated from Gibbs High School in 1984 and went on to become not only an amazing father but also an amazing ICU nurse from 1994 to 2012. He was an avid Florida State Football fan and enjoyed going to Sebring for the races yearly with his father and later also accompanied by his wife, Jennifer. He was fun loving, strong, protective, smart and creative man. Patrick will be dearly missed by his father, Donald Pearl; wife, Jennifer Pearl; children, Ashley Nichols, Heather Rodocker, Haley Acker, Christina Ralston and Robert Ralston Jr.; 10 grandchildren, Aidan, Ivalis, Sirius, Scarlett, Jaxson, Olivia, Joseph, Dylan, Odin and Saoirse. A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, June 28 at this home. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com