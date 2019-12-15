RUSSO, Patrick 80, of Palm Harbor, FL. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and stepfather November 26, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dorothy; son, Justin; granddaughter, Kristen; brother, Billy and other family members. Born in Staten Island to Mary and Salvatore Russo he was an entrepreneur at heart and was always willing to take on any challenge. Intelligent and creative Pat was an exceptional man and excelled at many careers. As the owner of a manufacturing company, salesman, prison chaplain, and pastor of Victory Christian Center he impacted many lives. He enjoyed cooking and wine-making but his greatest passion was music and singing. Blessed with an incredible voice he sang with the "Secrets" in Staten Island and other groups later on. He was a proud and humble person and his memory will cherished forever by all who knew him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019