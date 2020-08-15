Patrick RYAN

RYAN, Patrick J. Jr. 84, of St. Petersburg, FL and Lynn, MA, passed away August 10, 2020 due to complications from a golf cart accident. He was born in Lynn on September 20, 1935 to Patrick J. Ryan Sr. and Irene (Gallant) Ryan. He was the husband of Meredith (Harmon) Ryan for over 47 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves his daughters, Kathryn (Ryan) McWhinnie and her husband, Paul of North Carolina and Kelly Ryan of Georgetown, MA; stepchildren, Linda (Lowry) Taylor and her husband, Mark of Danvers, MA and Thomas Lowry Jr. and his wife, Linda of Lynn; his sister, Irene Lewis of California; as well as 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret (Twomey) Ryan; his sons, Leonard of Maine and Kevin of Lynn; his daughter, Deirdre (Ryan) White of New Hampshire and his sister, Shirley Civiello of Lynn. His services are being held in Lynn, MA. Guestbook at www.solimine.com