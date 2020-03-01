VERSAGGI, Patrick John passed away suddenly February 22, 2020 at the age of 61 and is now with his Heavenly Father. Born March 28, 1958, in Tampa, Rick attended the Boys Academy of Holy Names and Jesuit High School. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree with a double major from Emory University. Rick succeeds his parents, Manuel and Pat, as well as his younger brother, Mark Versaggi, in death. He is survived by his two sons, Marshall and Davis Versaggi; and his four siblings, Mike (Bernadette) Versaggi, Russ (Leigh) Versaggi, Vicki (Bob) Davis, Zina (Maritza) Versaggi. The fifth child of the family, Rick was an innovative and dedicated worker in the local family businesses. He worked at Savory Foods in his early years running a food processing business and later assisted his brothers in the family real estate business. Rick's greatest joy was spending time with his two sons, and being in the great outdoors, whether it was camping or enjoying the beach in St. Augustine where he spent summers for most of his youth. Rick will be remembered for his loving heart, generous spirit and the perpetual twinkle in his eyes. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will take place at 12 noon Friday, March 6, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at 605 S. Macdill Ave. in Tampa, followed by a Celebration of Life being held afterward at the home of Russ and Leigh Versaggi. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020