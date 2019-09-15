|
ANDERSON, Patsy born in January, 1932, died on September 6, 2019. Born in Hutchinson, KS to Helen and Roy Gardenhire, Patsy grew up in Salina, KS. She attended Kansas University, graduating in 1953 from the School of Journalism. Patsy was a life-long Tri Delta member and was very active in her sorority, at college and in later years. After college Patsy worked at the Salina newspaper but at one point moved to Denver to work at a TV station. The Salina paper lured her back to Salina and set her up running a captive ad agency. In 1956 Patsy met her future husband at the Smokey Hill Air Base Officers' Club. At first the couple moved to Manchester, CN but in 1958 they moved to Florida with their firstborn child, Nancy in order that Alan assume control of the family company ABA. Patsy and Alan had two sons, John Alan and Steven Fredric Anderson. Pasty is survived by her son, John and dauther, Nancy. In 1988 Patsy was widowed; in the following years she traveled the world visiting Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and North America. Patsy was an avid supporter of the Arts; she was an active member of the American Stage Trippers International Theater travel group and a sponsor of many mainstage plays, including American Stage in the Park. Patsy also supported the Free Fall Theater, the Florida Orchestra, the Straz Theater, and she sat on the board for the Highlands Theater in North Carolina. All of her dear friends in the theater world will miss her and were grateful to have known this sweet, funny, lovely lady. A life-long bridge enthusiast, Patsy was at a Life Master Bronze Level with the ACBL. She was a former member of the St. Petersburg Bridge Club and had lately enjoyed the games at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. All of her bridge companions will feel this loss as well. For many years Patsy volunteered with PARC assisting with fund raising. A kind-hearted animal lover, smart, funny and wonderful company, she was as gentle and composed a lady as you would have ever met. Her family and friends will miss her always. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Free Clinic or your local animal shelter. A celebration of her life will be announced in the future. Visit the online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019