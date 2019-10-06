Patsy Anderson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Anderson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ANDERSON, Patsy R. died on September 6, 2019. She was born in January 1932 in Hutchinson, KS to Helen and Roy Gardenhire. Patsy is survived by her son, John and daughter, Nancy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Free Clinic or your local animal shelter. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Please visit her personalized, online guestbook at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.