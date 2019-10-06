|
ANDERSON, Patsy R. died on September 6, 2019. She was born in January 1932 in Hutchinson, KS to Helen and Roy Gardenhire. Patsy is survived by her son, John and daughter, Nancy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Free Clinic or your local animal shelter. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Please visit her personalized, online guestbook at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019