LEE, Patsy "Granny" 79, of Tampa, returned to the Lord August 26, 2020. Patsy was born January 7, 1941 in Tampa and graduated from Chamberlain High School 1958. She owned Pat's Tax & Accounting. She is survived by brother, Stanley E. Jones; two daughters, Sherianne and Tracy; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was a loving sister, mother and friend. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.



