QUANN, Patsy McGinty died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Brighton Gardens in Tampa, just shy of her 94th birthday. She did not die of COVID-19. Born in Kiefer, OK, Patsy attended Oklahoma A&M University, now Oklahoma State, where she completed her bachelor's and master's degrees in Business Education before she was 21. She was teaching in Oklahoma City when she was swept away by a dashing Air Force pilot, John Quann. They married in 1952, starting their 55-year adventure together in Rapid City, SD. Over the next 23 years, John's Air Force career took them to 12 places and 18 houses from Rapid City, to Sevilla, Spain, to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and lastly, to Tampa. John retired from the Air Force at MacDill AFB in 1975. Patsy found a teaching position every place she was, except when her youngest child wasn't yet in school. She taught at Tampa Catholic from 1973 to 1991. Patsy was a committed volunteer wherever she was. Some of her organizations included the Officers' Wives' Club, National Honor Society at TC, as sponsor, the Pink Ladies at Tampa General, her Christ the King Circle, and Tampa elections as a poll worker on Davis Island. She was great at keeping in touch with her family and the friends she made over the years. In addition to the many calls and letters she exchanged, she sent out and received as many as 150 Christmas cards each year. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband John. Her survivors include her daughter, Kristin Quann Corcoran, Fayetteville, NY; and sons, John C. Quann, Willow Spring, NC and Jim Quann, Tampa, FL; her grandchildren, John David and Kathleen Corcoran, and Taylor and Kylie Quann; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Emma Rose, Zoey, and Arienette. The family plans to hold Patsy's memorial mass later this year at Christ the King. She will be buried with her husband, John at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Patsy's name to Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609, ctk-tampa.org, LifePath Hospice, via chaptershealth.org, or another cause close to your heart. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020.