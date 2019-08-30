SAMPLE, Patsy Swanson 82, entered into rest August 24, 2019. Her husband of 50 years, William "Bill" Sample preceded her in death. Surviving are daughters, Susan Butler (David), Cindy Cano (Raymond), and Lori Davis (Dexter); sisters, Penny Mitchell and Paula Clamon; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Patsy was proud to have been a bookkeeper for 25 years for the Columbia Restaurant and recognized by the Gonzmart Family with a Lifetime of Service Award. She continued her career for the next 25 years at Orth-opaedic Medical, where she was also recognized for her service. The Family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff and friends at "Joe's Club" for making this past year the best year of her life. Donations in memory of Patsy Sample can be made to Brevardalz.org or Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation, 4676 N Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32935. The family will hold a private service to remember Patsy.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019