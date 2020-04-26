Patti BLANCHARD

Obituary
BLANCHARD, Patti J. 74, of Seminole, died April 19, 2020. It is with a heavy heart and deepest sadness that we said goodbye to the strongest wife to Victor; mother to Michelle Brown McKeith and Richard and Kristina McKeith; gramma to Hannah McKeith and Shelby Brown. She was an overall saint of a woman, with the biggest heart. Patti passed away after the longest fight one could ever battle, which she won for so long. She will be dearly missed by us all and loved forever. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020
