PALMER, Patti passed from this life August 1, 2019 after complications from surgery. What a beautiful spirit was Patti Palmer Patti was born in Savannah, GA and moved to St. Petersburg at the age of four. A graduate of the University of Florida, she worked in radio advertising sales for many years. In 1994, Patti and her dear friend, Jan Butterfield, started a business, planning large corporate meetings and events. Patti's outgoing personality and attention to detail helped make Innovative Planners a great success. When Ann and David Smith, along with others, decided to found a Florida Chapter of the ALS Association after Ann's diagnosis, Patti shared their vision with her usual spot-on clarity and began organizing fund raising events around the state including more than ten walks each year and many events with Major League Baseball. Patti's passion inspired many others to share their time, talent, and treasure in support of finding a cure for ALS. It was her work with ALS Assoc. FL Chapter of which she was most proud. Born with a curvature of the spine, Patti endured several surgeries as a child in an attempt to correct the condition. In spite of what most of us would consider a handicap, she approached life with such a positive attitude that almost all who knew her became life-long friends, especially Bill Tripician and Barry Donaldson of New York City, and the Jones family, childhood neighbors in Madeira Beach. Patti was the happiest with a glass of wine on a trip with friends or family. She was always willing to share her unsolicited opinion and considered it always to be the correct one. An Irish Auntie Mame who loved spoiling her only nephew, Max, she was generous to a fault and there are many stories of friends she helped in meaningful ways. A quick wit and natural storyteller who thought she wanted to be a nun, though we who knew her knew better, Patti Palmer's motto was "Practice Kindness," though she never said it. She was a founding member, along with her dear friend, Bobbi Brogan, of the Beach Babes of Treasure Island, a group of fabulous women who graduated from Notre Dame Academy in the late 1960's and meet every winter for a few days at an undisclosed location on Treasure Island where drinking sometimes occurs. Patti is survived by her ever-loving brother, Danny Palmer and nephew, Max Palmer of Pasadena, CA, her Maltese, Dora, and numerous friends who miss her more than words can say. A Celebration of Life will take place, the date to be determined. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019