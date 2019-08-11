LEDBETTER, Patty 71, of Brandon, FL, passed way August 5, 2019. She was born November 29, 1947 in Tampa, FL, the daughter of Lucille (Brown) and Frank Ledbetter. Patty attended Robinson High School in Tampa, FL. As an adult, Patty worked for 20 years at SuperTest Oil and prior to that, at Circle K for 30 years. Survivors include her loving partner of 43 years, Susan Clark and one brother, Charles Fredrickson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucille Ledbetter. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Faith Family UCC, 1607 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL. www.HillsboroMemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019