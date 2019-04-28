DEISHER, Paul Allen



80, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away April 24, 2019. Born in the Reading, PA area in October of 1938, he was a jet mechanic in the Marines. Upon returning home he worked in construction, the steel mills, and sold insurance. He was a drag racer in the Northeast Division in Pennsylvania and was quoted in the August, 1969 issue of Super Stock Magazine and mentioned in a book about Yanko. He sold, and ordered high performance cars for a Chevrolet dealer and became a member of the Elite Nationwide Legion of Leaders Club before leaving to live in Palm Harbor, FL, where he sold real estate for Re/Max Realtec Group. He was a great fan of NASCAR, muscle and classic cars, and true story books. He was fond of saying he lived life on the edge and always had a good story to tell. He is survived by his stepsisters, Pat Sittler, Sharon Demming, and his stepbrother, Martin Shifflett; also, Sheri Kelly and Glen Rumer who were like his children and longtime friends, Nancy Rumer and Sandra Driscoll. One last word he said let's all get along. He requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to or Suncoast Hospice.



