Paul Bowen

BOWEN, Paul Kenneth was born in Baltimore, Maryland to parents Paul and Anna Pearce Bowen. He moved to Florida in 2007 from York, Pennsylvania to enjoy retirement. Paul loved golf, football, and cheering on Rays baseball. He was an avid reader and an excellent grillmaster. Paul Kenneth Bowen passed away peacefully July 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Bowen. He is survived by his son, Matt, his daughter-in-law, Kelly, and his daughter, Sharon. The family would like to give a great thanks to the talented and extraordinarily caring staff at Manor Care in Dunedin, Florida. Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
