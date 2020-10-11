BRYANT, Paul N. 86, of Dover, Florida passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Paul was born April 18, 1934 in Dover, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Bryant; son, Russell (Nancy) and daughter, Debbie (Larry) Cali; grandchildren, Danielle (Kevin) Adkins, Kristie (Cliff) Eaton, and Dustin (Megan) Cali; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; one sister, Clara (Robert) Weeks; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, W.F. and Marie Bryant; and three brothers, Johnny (Lucille), Charles (Sue), and Harold Bryant. His funeral service was held at First Baptist Church Dover, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com
