1/
Paul BRYANT
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRYANT, Paul N. 86, of Dover, Florida passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Paul was born April 18, 1934 in Dover, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Bryant; son, Russell (Nancy) and daughter, Debbie (Larry) Cali; grandchildren, Danielle (Kevin) Adkins, Kristie (Cliff) Eaton, and Dustin (Megan) Cali; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; one sister, Clara (Robert) Weeks; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, W.F. and Marie Bryant; and three brothers, Johnny (Lucille), Charles (Sue), and Harold Bryant. His funeral service was held at First Baptist Church Dover, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com for the Bryant family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
8137521111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved