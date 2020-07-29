Paul CAVAS

CAVAS, Paul A. Born in Trikala, Greece on April 6, 1939 and passed away in Riverview FL July 23, 2020. He was a sergeant in the Greek Military and he came to this country in 1968. Formerly the owner of Krestview Academy and a retired marble mechanic. He loved hunting and spending time with his grandkids. Survived by his wife of 48 years Jewel Dyal Cavas, married in 1971 and lived in Riverview, FL; and two daughters, Constantina "Tina" Malecki of Ruskin, FL, Pauline Shockley of Wimauma, FL; and four granddaughters. Preceded in death by his two sisters, Koula, and Patricia; and brother, Gregory. Paul is of the Greek Orthodox faith.



