Paul CAVAS
CAVAS, Paul A. Born in Trikala, Greece on April 6, 1939 and passed away in Riverview FL July 23, 2020. He was a sergeant in the Greek Military and he came to this country in 1968. Formerly the owner of Krestview Academy and a retired marble mechanic. He loved hunting and spending time with his grandkids. Survived by his wife of 48 years Jewel Dyal Cavas, married in 1971 and lived in Riverview, FL; and two daughters, Constantina "Tina" Malecki of Ruskin, FL, Pauline Shockley of Wimauma, FL; and four granddaughters. Preceded in death by his two sisters, Koula, and Patricia; and brother, Gregory. Paul is of the Greek Orthodox faith.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
