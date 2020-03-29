Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul CERMAK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CERMAK, Paul 88, died peacefully March 25, 2020. He was born in Erie, PA and joined the US Air Force when he was 18. His 22 year military career took him across the US and around the world, including service in Vietnam. After retiring in Lutz, FL in 1972, he began a new career as a small business owner and as a successful realtor and mortgage broker. He and his wife enjoyed traveling across North America, the Caribbean, and Europe, often accompanied by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Becky; his sons, Paul (Risa) Cermak, Scott (Debbie) Cermak; his daughter, Liz (Chris) Sismilich; four grandchildren, Adam (Shiv-ana) Sismilich, Lauren (Jackson) Allen, Scott (Callie Hanik) Cermak, Chase Cer-mak; and four great-grandchildren, Logan and Jack Allen, and Kai and Zoe Cermak. He was prede-ceased by his great grandson, Blaize Sismilich. He loved his family and friends and they loved him. His smile and sparkling blue eyes could light up a room. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the USF Next Greatest Generation Veterans Endowment Fund #596005 at giving.usf.edu/online or the hospice location of your choice. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020

