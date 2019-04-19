DURBEN, Paul Clements Sr.
(US Army CW2) 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Gulfside Hospice. Paul served 22 years in the US Army and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. He was a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam Wars, where he earned several medals including the Bronze Star. Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Maxine. He is survived by his six children, Laura Rowe, Brenda Coe, Michael Durben, Diana Durben, Paul C. Durben Jr., and Joseph Durben. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. A service will be held at 11 am on April 22, 2019 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Zephryhills, with visitation at 10 am. Donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice, in lieu of flowers.
