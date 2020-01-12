Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul COOKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOKE, Col. Paul Michael Towsend Jr. USAF (Ret.) "Mike" of Valrico, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2020. Mike was born March 26, 1938, in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He was commissioned in 1961 through the ROTC program at Texas A&M University, and later received an MBA at Auburn University. Mike had a distinguished 28 year career in the U.S. Air Force starting as a flight navigator. Military career highlights include 6800 flying hours while airlifting troops and supplies to 65 countries, sixty combat-support missions in Vietnam, and a one-year tour at Nakkon Phanom, Thailand. Mike also had the privilege of serving on the flight crews of Secretary of State Kissinger, Vice President Agnew, and Secretary of the Treasury Connally on numerous international diplomatic missions. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Mike had a second career of seventeen years in Hillsborough County government, serving as the Assistant Tax Collector and Assistant Chief Deputy Property Appraiser. In retirement, Mike enjoyed his family above all else, fishing with his grandsons, serving on the Veterans' Affairs committee, staying active with the local chapter of the Texas A&M Alumni Association, and performing cat rescue through the Animal Coalition with his wife, Holly. Mike is survived by his wife of fifteen years, the former Holly Uhler; his three children, Mike Cooke and wife, Rebekah of Danville, California, Mark Cooke and wife, Darlene of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Martha Rand and husband, Joel of Austin, Texas; his brother, George Cooke and wife, Jan; sister, Eileen Davis and husband, J. Hugh; and brother-in-law, Joker Louviere; seven grandchildren; and one new great-granddaughter. Mike was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Harriet, who passed away in 2000; and his sister, Martha Louviere. Mike will be buried in Thibodaux, Louisiana, following a family service on January 18. A celebration of life will be held at the River Hills Country Club in Valrico at 2 pm on February 2.

