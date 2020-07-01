Paul COOPER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOPER, Paul Howard passed away June 27, 2020. He told everyone that his hobby was his family, and he lived a life that showed it. Born in McDowell County, West Virginia, he moved to New Jersey when he was 7, and his life early on was marked with hard work and strong devotion to his family. In New Jersey, he met the love of his life, Janis Adele Featherer who quickly became the light of his life. In 1984, he moved his family to St. Petersburg, and started a career that he was very proud of as Meat Dept. Manager at Publix. His greatest sources of pride and joy besides his wife, were his two sons, Craig and Eric; his two daughters-in-laws, Krista and Amanda; his seven grandchildren, and his two great-grandchildren. He loved the Lord, and with the passing of his bride of 50 years in 2018, he increasingly sought to be united with her and His Savior. The family would like to thank Suncoast Hospice-Empath Health for the loving care that was provided to him in his final days. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life this Friday, at 5 pm, at R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, St. Petersburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 527-1177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved