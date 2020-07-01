Paul COOPER

COOPER, Paul Howard passed away June 27, 2020. He told everyone that his hobby was his family, and he lived a life that showed it. Born in McDowell County, West Virginia, he moved to New Jersey when he was 7, and his life early on was marked with hard work and strong devotion to his family. In New Jersey, he met the love of his life, Janis Adele Featherer who quickly became the light of his life. In 1984, he moved his family to St. Petersburg, and started a career that he was very proud of as Meat Dept. Manager at Publix. His greatest sources of pride and joy besides his wife, were his two sons, Craig and Eric; his two daughters-in-laws, Krista and Amanda; his seven grandchildren, and his two great-grandchildren. He loved the Lord, and with the passing of his bride of 50 years in 2018, he increasingly sought to be united with her and His Savior. The family would like to thank Suncoast Hospice-Empath Health for the loving care that was provided to him in his final days. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life this Friday, at 5 pm, at R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, St. Petersburg.



