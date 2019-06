LYNAM, Paul David85, of Ft. Myers, formerly of Brooksville, FL and Merrick, NY passed peacefully June 9, 2019. Paul was a thoughtful, caring father to his four children, Donna, Pamela (Christopher), Deborah (Timothy), David (Nancy); and a devoted, loving husband to his wife of 40 years, Anna; and was blessed to find love and companionship a second time with Janet Bailey, to whom he was happily married to for the last 11 years. He is survived by his grandchildren, Paul, Melissa, Jessica, and Nicholas; his stepchildren, Robin Lombardi (David), Tricia Tipping (Christopher), and Julie Esker; nine stepgrandchildren; and two great-stepgrandchildren. Paul was born in New Bedford, MA to Frank and Marion Lynam, served in the U.S. Navy , graduated from Wentworth Institute with an Engineering degree, and retired in 1996 from Turner Construction as a Vice President. Paul was a world traveler for both work and pleasure, an avid reader, enthusiastic golfer, and will be remembered for his entertaining stories, and generous heart. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A life well lived.