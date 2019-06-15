LYNAM, Paul David
85, of Ft. Myers, formerly of Brooksville, FL and Merrick, NY passed peacefully June 9, 2019. Paul was a thoughtful, caring father to his four children, Donna, Pamela (Christopher), Deborah (Timothy), David (Nancy); and a devoted, loving husband to his wife of 40 years, Anna; and was blessed to find love and companionship a second time with Janet Bailey, to whom he was happily married to for the last 11 years. He is survived by his grandchildren, Paul, Melissa, Jessica, and Nicholas; his stepchildren, Robin Lombardi (David), Tricia Tipping (Christopher), and Julie Esker; nine stepgrandchildren; and two great-stepgrandchildren. Paul was born in New Bedford, MA to Frank and Marion Lynam, served in the U.S. Navy, graduated from Wentworth Institute with an Engineering degree, and retired in 1996 from Turner Construction as a Vice President. Paul was a world traveler for both work and pleasure, an avid reader, enthusiastic golfer, and will be remembered for his entertaining stories, and generous heart. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A life well lived.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019