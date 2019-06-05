CONSIDINE, Paul Davis
of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Newton, Massachusetts, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after a long illness. He is the beloved son of Paul T. and Carmen Considine; the proud father of Michelle and Marty; dear brother of Jim, Chickie, and Ronnie; brother-in-law of Sue and Bill; favorite uncle of Rob and Michael. Before his injury Paul lived life to its fullest and touched countless people along the way with his warmth, wit, and generosity.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 5, 2019