DUFAULT, Paul Raymond born July 15 1940, passed away November 30, 2020. Paul was a 19 year Florida resident who grew up in Auburn, Massachusetts. After 40 plus years as a union organizer he retired as the President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 1445. He spent his career and life as a passionate family and philanthropic practitioner. Paul is predeceased by his wife, Judith (Cunningham). He leaves behind his four children, Chris (Kelly) and Dan, Steven, Debbie (McKay) and Rob, Bob and Lisa; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew. Paul was best known for his infectious smile, jovial nature, and sincere kindness, which will be wholeheartedly missed by all.



