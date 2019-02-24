SALISBURY, Paul Frederick



a long-time resident of the Clearwater area was called home to the Lord on February 20, joining his wife, Barb, and daughter, Patricia, who went before him. Born in 1932 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Paul played as a running back at Boston University and eventually retired from Eckerd Drugs as a Director of Operations Analysis in 1990. After retirement, Paul dedicated himself to the church and those in need. He was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Catherine of Siena, traveling to nursing homes to bring the Eucharist to those who could not leave their homes. He volunteered with the Clearwater Homeless Intervention Project and at the St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen for over 20 years, side by side with his wife Barb. Paul loved to play golf with family, participate in football pools, play cards, and go for long walks when he was able. He enjoyed fishing and eating sweets, and making people laugh. Paul is survived by his four children-JoAnn, Michael, Thomas, and Steven, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, February 25 from 6-8 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 26 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1955 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater. For online condolences, please visit:



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019