1/1
Paul GRISCTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRISCTI, Paul Walter 70, passed peacefully on July 25, 2020. The oldest son of Walter and Christine Griscti, Paul graduated from Leto High ('68) and USF ('72). His communications career began with The Tampa Tribune and then HCC, Sperry, Honeywell Space Division and Hill & Knowlton. He was an avid Tampa Bay sports fan. Paul is survived by the love of his life of 45 years, Della; loving daughters, Nicole (Giuseppe) and Helen (Chris); grandson, Camren; sister, Louise and brothers Robert and Peter. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved