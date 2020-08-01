Paul GRISCTI

GRISCTI, Paul Walter 70, passed peacefully on July 25, 2020. The oldest son of Walter and Christine Griscti, Paul graduated from Leto High ('68) and USF ('72). His communications career began with The Tampa Tribune and then HCC, Sperry, Honeywell Space Division and Hill & Knowlton. He was an avid Tampa Bay sports fan. Paul is survived by the love of his life of 45 years, Della; loving daughters, Nicole (Giuseppe) and Helen (Chris); grandson, Camren; sister, Louise and brothers Robert and Peter. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store