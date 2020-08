Or Copy this URL to Share

HACKETT, Paul Edwin passed July 17, 2020. Survived by wife, Linda; son, Keith (Kim); granddaughters, Michelle (Allen) and Amanda; grandson, Alex; four great-grandchildren. Paul was a route salesman for Wonder Bread and Entenmann's. He was a member of Cross Bridge Church and leaves countless friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



