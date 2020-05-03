HALTERMAN, Paul Dean 68, passed away April 20, 2020 in Belleair Florida at home with his wife by his side to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. He was born July 21, 1951 in Waterloo Iowa, the son of William J. and Geraldine Koch Halterman. While in Iowa, Paul endured many different business ventures. From owning the "Stable Lounge" with his brother Dave in Waterloo Iowa to eventually owning and selling an asphalt company in Des Moines Iowa. From Iowa, Paul moved to Clearwater Florida and started Asphalt Maintenance and Repair. December 20, 2007, Paul married his wife, Linda Chenault in Keystone, Colorado. When not working, Paul enjoyed happy hour with his close friends. He looked forward to his "brother trips", golfing, watching Sunday football, and loving on his "fur" baby Suri. Mr. Halterman is survived by his wife of 12 years, Linda Chenault of Belleair Florida; brothers, Michael of St. Louis, Missouri; Gerald and his wife Kathy of Oroville, California; David and Janet Halterman of Cedar Falls, Iowa and his sister, Dawn Meether of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; nephew, Brian and his wife Stephanie Verbraken of Kansas City, MO and other nieces and nephews that all held a very special place in his heart. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William, James, and Thomas Halterman; his sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" Roy; nephew, Michael Verbraken; and sister-in-law, Ann Halterman. Paul touched friends and business colleagues lives in very unique ways. He brought a lot of joy and happiness to those who were around him. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held later this year when it is safe and when his good friends are back in Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, as Paul loved all animals, donations for Damaris comfort dog can be made to "Memorial Lutheran church attention comfort dog/Paul Halterman. She is a trained LCC (Lutheran Church Charities) K-9 Comfort Dog who is part of a national organization of over 130 K-9's nationwide. They interact with people at churches, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and in disaster response situations. Damaris is a friend who brings a calming influence and allows people to open up their hearts and receive help for what is affecting them. The mailing address is: Memorial Lutheran Church, 5810 3rd St., Katy, TX 77493. Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.