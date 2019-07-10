CLODFELTER, Paul Hayden
93, passed away July 4, 2019 in Round Rock, TX at the home of his daughter. Formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, he was born on August 24, 1925 in Greencastle, IN to Carl and Grace (Wood) Clodfelter. Preceding him in death were his daughter, Denise Halloran; his parents; and three brothers, Myron, Gordon, and Larry. Paul was a graduate of Wabash College and Purdue University. During his 12 years in the U.S. Navy, he served in WWII and the Korean War. He was employed by IBM for 39 years. Paul is survived by his wife, Paula (Woolever) of 62 years; daughter, Karen (Mark) Blandford of Round Rock, TX; son-in-law, Jack Halloran of Mt. Prospect, IL; and five grandchildren, Kelly (Jon) Ott of Chicago, IL; Kevin (Jazlynn) Halloran of Hoffman Estates, IL; Ken (Kelly) Halloran of Kaukauna, WI; Lauren (Sean) Casias of Leander, TX; and Kristen Blandford of Round Rock, TX. He was a proud great-grandfather to Connor Ott, and Shelby and Sadie Halloran. A memorial service on July 16, 2019, 10 am will be held at Beck Chapel, 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd., (FM 1431), Cedar Park, TX, with interment following at 1 pm in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, Washington, DC.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019