CULBREATH, Paul Hayne III
74, died on April 6, 2019, at his home in Largo, FL. Born on June 21, 1944, he was the son of the late Dr. Paul H. Culbreath Jr. and Mrs. Sara Miller Culbreath. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Culbreath Knight. Paul's greatest hobbies were as a musician and as an aviator, and was known by many simply as Skyking. A Celebration of Life, given by his friends, will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 2 pm, in Largo, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 27, 2019