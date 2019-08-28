HEATH, Paul G. 73, of St. Petersburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family August 24, 2019. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Paul is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Anne; his daughter, Jennifer Barney and son-in-law, Ryan Barney, and son, Michael Heath; as well as his granddaughter, Taylor Heath. A Committal Service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Donations may be made in Paul's memory to Suncoast Hospice Foundation or Mof-fitt Cancer Center Foundation. Anderson-McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019