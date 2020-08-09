Paul HUTCHINSON

HUTCHINSON, Paul Kennedy 92, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2020. Born in Bombay, India, he lived in France and Belgium during his childhood before moving to South Bend, Indiana, where his father worked for the Studebaker Automobile Corporation. He attended the New Mexico Military Institute and graduated from Harvard College in 1950. He was a decorated combat veteran of the Korean War in which he served as a platoon sergeant and a medic in the U.S. Army. Paul married Jacqueline Sirot on June 4, 1955, in Normandy, France. They celebrated their 65th anniversary in June. He began his professional life at First National City Bank (now Citibank) on the islands of Puerto Rico and Jamaica before returning to the United States. In 1981, he joined the international division of Flagship Bank in Tampa. He attended Christ the King Catholic Church, was an active member of the Harvard Club of Tampa Bay and was the president of the Alliance Francaise de Tampa for several years. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; his children, Laurie (Pierre Mona), Anne (Robert Sacks), Richard (Rebecca Davis), Jocelyn (David Sand), Nicholas (Keller Young) and Mary Elizabeth (Xavier Vergez); his sister, Patricia Robert of New York City; twenty-two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and ten nieces and nephews. Paul will be interred at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Blount and Curry Funeral Home of Tampa.



