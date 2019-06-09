POMO, Paul J. Jr. "Buddy"
was born May 7, 1939 and passed June 3, 2019. Buddy, 81, from Isla Del Sol in St. Petersburg, was originally from Philadelphia, PA. Services are to be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, St. Petersburg. Family visitation is 9-10 am and the service is at 10 am with a Celebration of Life to follow. Flowers may be sent to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 1600 54th Avenue South, St. Petersburg or please consider a donation in Buddy's name to St. Jude Hospital or the Special Operations Warriors Foundation (SOWF). Guestbook and full obit is at:
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019