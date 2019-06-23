Paul Jacob DERR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Jacob DERR.
Service Information
Brandon Cremation & Funeral Services
621 North Parsons Avenue
Brandon, FL
33510
(813)-654-4400
Obituary
Send Flowers

DERR, Paul Jacob

born in Akron, OH, on February 15, 1929, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 90, after a decline from vascular dementia and cancer. He is survived by his wife, Erma and children, Mark Derr, Brian Derr and Paula (Derr) Clark; grandchildren, Jacob, John, Tom and Emma. Funeral arrangements posted at www.brandonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, Pastoral Discretionary Fund, 604 N.Valrico Road. Valrico, FL 33594 or to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/paul-derr/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.