DERR, Paul Jacob
born in Akron, OH, on February 15, 1929, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 90, after a decline from vascular dementia and cancer. He is survived by his wife, Erma and children, Mark Derr, Brian Derr and Paula (Derr) Clark; grandchildren, Jacob, John, Tom and Emma. Funeral arrangements posted at www.brandonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, Pastoral Discretionary Fund, 604 N.Valrico Road. Valrico, FL 33594 or to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/paul-derr/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019