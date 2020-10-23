1/1
Paul JEAN
JEAN, Paul S. Sr. 82, of Old Town formerly of Kenneth City, passed away October 16, 2020. He was Born In Lowell, MA. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean; a daughter, Kathy Powell; son-in-law, Richard of Pinellas Park, FL; a son, Paul Jean Jr. and daughter-in-law, Jill of Fort White, FL; son, Gerald Jean and daughter-in-law, Heather of Parrish, FL. He has six grand-children, Bud, Candice, Michael, Zachary, Madison, and Nola; also five great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kaden, Haleigh, Hunter, and Alyssah all of Florida. He was the son of the late Albert Jean and the late Germaine (Lamothe) Jean. He has four brothers; the late Maurice Jean of Lowell, MA, Donald, Roger, and Richard Jean of Dracut, MA; also two sisters, Pauline Chaput, of Lowell MA. And Diane Marcoux of Dracut, MA.; also several nieces and nephews. Paul worked in the Plumbing Industry most of his life. He worked for Websters Plumbing in Lowell, MA, and Marcoux Plumbing in Dracut, MA, also Smiths Industry in Clearwater, FL. He was a man of faith and attended community Bible Church of Pinellas Park, every Sunday. He will be missed by all. A Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
